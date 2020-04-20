How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact New Research Report on Waterborne Coatings Market , 2019-2026

The global Waterborne Coatings market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Waterborne Coatings market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Waterborne Coatings market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Waterborne Coatings market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Waterborne Coatings market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
competition landscape of the waterborne coatings market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein resin and end-user segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global waterborne coatings market by segmenting it in terms of resin, end-user, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for waterborne coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual resin and end-user segments of the market in every region.
The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global waterborne coatings market. Key players profiled in the report are PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, RPM International Inc., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Altana AG, SKK Pte. Ltd., and Hebei Chenyang Industry & Trade Group Co. Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.
The report provides the estimated market value of the global waterborne coatings market for 2018 and forecast for the next eight years. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin, end-user, and region. Market value and forecast for each resin and end-user segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.
Global Waterborne Coatings Market, by Resin
- Acrylic
- Formaldehyde
- Polyurethane
- Epoxy
- Alkyd
- Others
Global Waterborne Coatings Market, by End-user
- Building & Construction
- Automotive
- Automotive OEM
- Automotive refinish
- Furniture & Flooring
- Electronics
- Marine
- Paper & Printing
- Others
Global Waterborne Coatings Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- U.K.
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 in order to identify growth opportunities and market developments
- It provides comparative analysis of various end-user industries, wherein waterborne coatings are employed
- The report also includes major sites of waterborne coatings in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific as well as a list of manufacturers
- It identifies key factors useful to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the waterborne coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels
- The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast of the global waterborne coatings market between 2018 and 2026
- The report provides detailed competition landscape of players dominating the market in order to help understand the competition level
- It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers
Each market player encompassed in the Waterborne Coatings market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Waterborne Coatings market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Waterborne Coatings Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Waterborne Coatings market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Waterborne Coatings market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
