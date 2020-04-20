The report aims to provide an overview of Botanical Extracts Market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global botanical extracts market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading botanical extracts market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key botanical extracts companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- Blue Sky Botanics Ltd, Dohler, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Kalsec Inc., P.T. Haldin Pacific Semesta, Prinova Group LLC., PT. INDESSO AROMA., Ransom Naturals Ltd, Synergy Flavors Inc, Synthite Industries Private Ltd.

Rising awareness regarding the side-effects of synthetic flavors across the globe is driving the demand for botanical extracts market. Furthermore, the growth of the clean label trend across food & beverage markets is also projected to influence the botanical extracts market significantly. Moreover increasing demand for healthy and natural ingredients among the consumer in the developed countries is anticipated to have a robust impact in the botanical extracts market. Increase in the need for tertiary processed food is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

An extract is a substance prepared by extracting a part of raw material, often by using a solvent such as ethanol or water. Botanical extract is drawing specific compounds from natural plant material. It is herbal products ingredient derived from various plants. Botanical extracts are extensively used ingredients in food and beverage industry, owing to their superior organoleptic characteristics and improved nutritional profile.

The report analyzes factors affecting botanical extracts market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the botanical extracts market in these regions.

