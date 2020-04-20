Antisense oligonucleotides are manufactured as they have the potential of being used as therapeutic agents. The Antisense oligonucleotides block the disease processes by altering the metabolic pathway of a particular protein. This is achieved by the binding the antisense oligonucleotide to the mRNA from which that protein is normally synthesized. Binding of the antisense oligonucleotide blocks the ability of ribosomes to move along the messenger RNA preventing synthesis of the protein. CNS specific antisense oligonucleotide is used for treatment of neurodegenerative disorders and associated rare diseases.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003408/

The CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotide market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders and associated rare diseases, increasing launch of antisense drugs, rising research and development activities for antisense oligonucleotide. The market is subject to various stringent laws and regulations that deal with patenting, testing, safety, efficacy and marketing, this eventually hampers the market growth.

This market research report provides a comprehensive picture on “CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotide Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotide Market”.

The global CNS specific antisense oligonucleotide market is segmented on the basis of indication and distribution channel. Based on indication, the market is segmented as hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis (hATTR)/ polyneuropathy, spinal muscular atrophy and Huntington’s disease. The CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotide market, based on distribution channel is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy.

Top Players:

1.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

2. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

3. Biogen Inc.

4. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

5. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

6. Stroke Therapeutic Inc.

7. Dynacure

8. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

9. Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

10. GlaxoSmithKline plc

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Global CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotide Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotide market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Buy Now at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003408/

About us: –

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact us: –

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]