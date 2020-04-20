The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Global Matting Agents Market 2020 – Increasing Demand With Leading Key Players, Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2026

Matting Agents Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Matting Agents Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Matting Agents Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
COVID-19 Impact on Matting Agents Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Matting Agents market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Matting Agents market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
Matting Agents Market: By product type
- Silica
- Thermoplastic
- Wax-based
Matting Agents Market: By technology
- Water-based
- Solvent-based
- Others
Matting Agents Market: By application
- Industrial Coatings
- Metal
- Paper
- Plastic
- Printing Inks
- Others
- Wood Coatings
- Leather Coatings
- Architectural Coatings
- Others
Matting Agents Market: Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- The market for matt-finished products is smaller as compared to the market for high-gloss finish products, due to the consumer preference towards glossy finish.
- The end-consumer preference is shifting towards low-gloss finish products, owing to the increasing awareness about benefits of low-gloss finish
- Silica matting agents are the most preferred matting agents throughout the globe, anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.
- Diatomaceous earth based matting agents are a cow-cost, eco-friendly substitutes for the other matting agents, satisfying the stringent norms on emission of volatile organic compounds by the regulatory bodies such as EPA and REACH.
- Water-based matting agents segment is anticipated to expand at a fastest growth rate during the forecast period.
- Wood coatings is the major application segment for matting agents.
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.
