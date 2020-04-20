Commonly known as safety light barriers or safety light guards, the safety light curtains are an opto-electronic devices that are used for safeguarding an individual from the area of moving machinery that have the potential to cause harm such as presses, winders and palletizers. These lights fall under the Electro-Sensitive Protective Equipment (ESPE) segment in its respective Safety Standards including BS IEC 61496-2 2013 and BS EN 61496-1 2013. These safety equipment use infrared lights to detect the presence of a person or an object, in order to enhance the operability of machines. Furthermore, the safety light curtains also helps in reducing the operator’s movement, resulting in enhanced operator ergonomics and machine productivity. The mentioned factors are expected to drive the safety light curtain market from 2018-2025.

The “Global Safety Light Curtain Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the safety light curtains industry with a focus on the global market trend. The Safety Light Curtain Market report aims to provide an overview of global Safety Light Curtain market with detailed market segmentation by safety type, application, component, industry vertical and geography. The global safety light curtains market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

