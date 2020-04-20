Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Adhesive Market Outlook With Industry Review and Forecasts

The latest report on the Adhesive market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Adhesive market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Adhesive market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Adhesive market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Adhesive market.
The report reveals that the Adhesive market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Adhesive market are enclosed in the report.
The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Adhesive market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.
The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Adhesive market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.
Market: Competitive Landscape
The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global adhesive market. Key players in the adhesive market include Pidilite Industries Limited, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, 3M Company, H.B Fuller India Adhesive Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, and Bostik. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.
The report segments the global adhesive market as follows:
Adhesive Market: Type Analysis
- Water Based
- Solvent Based
- Hot Melt
- Others
Adhesive Market: Product Analysis
- Polyurethane
- Acrylic
- Poly Vinyl Acetate (PVA)
- Polyester
- Rubber
- Epoxy
- EVA
- Others
Adhesive Market: Application Analysis
- Packaging
- Flexible
- Rigid
- Construction
- Automobile
- Footwear & Leather
- Consumer
- Other
Adhesive Market: Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Important Doubts Related to the Adhesive Market Addressed in the Report:
- In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Adhesive market?
- What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Adhesive market due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players?
- What is the future of the Adhesive market in region 2?
- What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?
Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report
- The growth potential of the emerging players in the Adhesive market
- Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players
- Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments
- Current trends impacting the growth of the Adhesive market
- The domestic and international presence of companies within the Adhesive market
