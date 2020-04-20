Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Adhesive Market Outlook With Industry Review and Forecasts

The latest report on the Adhesive market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Adhesive market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Adhesive market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Adhesive market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Adhesive market.

The report reveals that the Adhesive market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Adhesive market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Adhesive market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Adhesive market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Market: Competitive Landscape

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global adhesive market. Key players in the adhesive market include Pidilite Industries Limited, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, 3M Company, H.B Fuller India Adhesive Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, and Bostik. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report segments the global adhesive market as follows:

Adhesive Market: Type Analysis

Water Based

Solvent Based

Hot Melt

Others

Adhesive Market: Product Analysis

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Poly Vinyl Acetate (PVA)

Polyester

Rubber

Epoxy

EVA

Others

Adhesive Market: Application Analysis

Packaging Flexible Rigid

Construction

Automobile

Footwear & Leather

Consumer

Other

Adhesive Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France U.K. Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



