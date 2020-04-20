Lasers producing short pulses of light which are of the order of less than a picosecond and are used in a diverse set of applications for manufacturing, research, biomedical fields, spectroscopy & imaging, consumer electronics and automotive activities. Typically these ultrafast lasers are ideal for precision micromachining applications that include processing of semiconductors, flat panel displays and other thin-film materials. Other applications that require high time resolution or high peak intensity deploy ultrafast lasers. The automotive industry has been driving the adoptions of these ultrafast lasers in recent times.

The “Global Ultrafast Lasers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the ultrafast lasers market with detailed market segmentation by laser type, pulse duration, application and geography. The global ultrafast lasers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ultrafast lasers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the ultrafast lasers market.

Amplitude Systemes

Attodyne Inc.

Coherent Inc.

Dpss Laser Inc.

Femtolasers Productions GmbH

Fianium Ltd.

Jds Uniphase Corporation

Jenoptik Laser GmbH

Laser Quantum Ltd.

Newport Corp.

The report analyzes factors affecting the ultrafast lasers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the ultrafast lasers in these regions.

