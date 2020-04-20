World coronavirus Dispatch: Promising Opportunities in North America and Europe to Propel the Growth of the Background Music Market 2018 to 2027

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Background Music market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Background Music market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Background Music market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Background Music market.

As per the report, the Background Music market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Background Music market are highlighted in the report. Although the Background Music market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Background Music Demand Surges as Sensory Marketing Gains Traction

As competition in the retail market intensifies, brands are focused on offering consumers a profound experience which enhances satisfaction and boosts loyalty. Sensory marketing is one key technique which is increasingly being used to stimulate consumers’ senses for creating a distinct consumer experience. Background music is an integral part of sensory marketing which can be leveraged to create a unique and uplifting consumer experience to bolster sales and enhance customer satisfaction. Customer experience is gradually gaining importance in industries with multiple studies linking an increase in revenue with better consumer experiences. Another set of researches have predicted consumer experience to emerge as the key differentiating factor between brands in the foreseeable future irrespective of their product portfolio and pricing. Background music also provides a medium for brands to build a unique identity with consumers. Playing music that is in line with the brand’s image can potentially aid in creating brand awareness. In addition to having a positive influence on customers, background music also aids in boosting the productivity of the employees working at the store.

Sales Remain Underpinned by Growing Adoption in Hospitality Industry

Background music plays a vital role in the hospitality industry, providing a medium to draw consumer attention. Online services are offering consumers the convenience to order food from the comfort of their homes, a trend which has caused a substantial reduction in the number of consumers visiting restaurants. To tackle the challenge, restaurants are offering comprehensive menus, in-house entertainment, superior services, and other value-added services to draw in customers with background music systems playing an integral part in adding value to the consumer experience. In addition to creating an immersive experience, fine-tuning playlists can potentially boost sales by influencing human behavior, with studies linking an increase in sales and consumptions of alcoholic drinks when subjecting consumers to uptempo background music. Further, playing slow background music is likely to increase the bill size by over 20% according to researches, with mellow music encouraging longer conversations and influencing consumers into buying additional products such as desserts and coffee, which have higher profit margins. Background music is increasingly being incorporated in hotels for creating greater ambience in line with their brand identity. For instance, Petit Palace Hotels plays different varieties of background music at different locations, to complement the décor of the areas. The staff at the hotel changes the music throughout the day to create ambiances that appeals to consumers.

Technological Advances Providing Better Access and Control over Music

The networking infrastructure has evolved in the last decade providing greater accessibility to internet services at affordable rates and have enabled the development of the cloud infrastructure providing simpler access to a plethora of playlists and songs. The innovations in technology are helping businesses to control the music through handheld devices and change it based on the number of customers, weather, and the overall mood. Machine learning algorithms further aids businesses in finding music that falls in line with their brand image hence saving them time. Other advanced technological features allow businesses to schedule playlists and manage the music being played at multiple locations through a single device enabling them to choose music based on their preference and atmosphere, thus giving them access to tailor the ambiance of the store according to their requirements. Such technological capabilities are likely to aid in bolstering background music market growth.

Ecommerce Proliferation – A Key Sales Impediment

Focus of brands on strengthening their logistics for punctual delivery of goods continue to complement growth of ecommerce worldwide. In addition, convenience and comfort of online shopping has resulted in declined sales prospects in brick & mortar stores. For instance, North America and Europe witnessed a significant surge in the e-commerce sales in the recent past, while the footfall at shopping malls and stores recorded a significant declining. This has been a key growth impediment for sales of background music globally, as brands opt to invest substantially in strengthening their online presence.

Definition

Background music is a form of music which is played which is deliberately played to influence human behavior and elicit emotional responses such as relaxation, excitement, and distraction. The music is played in a way to keep it in the background and not make it the primary focus of the listeners.

Market Structure

The report on background music market divides the background music market on the basis of end-use application and region.

On the basis of end-use application, the background music market can be segmented into retail stores, leisure and hospitality, public organization, cafes & restaurant, and others.

