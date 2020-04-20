Food authenticity is a process of testing food & beverages in various laboratories using different technology for validation, quality check, and usage preference. Food & beverage products, such as packet foods, confectionaries, fruit juice, edible oil, beer, and wine, can be tested for the detection of purity by using advanced instrumentation. Moreover, food authenticity is utilized to ensure label claims on the products. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) specifies two main types of food frauds, namely deliberate false description of food and sale of food that is unfit & potentially harmful. Food authenticity test helps to find out quality and purity level of the food products.

Leading Food Authenticity Market Players:

SGS S.A.

Intertek Group PLC

Eurofins Scientific SE

ALS Limited

LGC Science Group Ltd.

M?rieux Nutrisciences Corporation

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

EMSL Analytical Inc.

Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH

Genetic Id Na, Inc

Food Authenticity Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The reports cover various key developments in the global food authenticity market. Various companies are focusing growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Some of the growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from food authenticity market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for food authenticity in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the food authenticity market.

