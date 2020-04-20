In 2018, the Indian coding and marking systems market attained a value of $45.8 million and is predicted to generate $77.0 million in 2024, registering a 9.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). In terms of end user, the food & beverage industry accounted for the major share, more than 55.0%. of the market in 2018, as the strict regulatory rules in the country regarding traceability and safety have mandated proper labeling of nutritionfacts, manufacturer details, manufacturing date, and ingredient list on the primary and secondary packages of food and beverage items.

When technology is taken into consideration, the continuous inkjet category dominated the Indian coding and marking systems market in 2018, both in terms of value and volume. The reason for this is that continuous inkjet offers several benefits, including cost effectiveness, ability to run for long hours with requiring minimum servicing, and ability to print character on virtually any material. Because of these benefits, the utilization of these printers is increasing in the aerospace and food & beverages sectors. The category is further projected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

Growth in manufacturing and packaging industries is one of the major driving factors in the market

The Indian manufacturing and packaging industries are registering a significant growth, which is playing a major role in driving the coding and marking systems market. The country’s packaging industry is rapidly growing due to the increasing use of innovative packaging and growing flexible packaging market. This is attributed to the changing rural markets along with the increasing middle-class population in the country. Additionally, boom in e-commerce offering a huge growth potential for retailing, further giving boost to the packaging sector. Hence, factors such as rising demand from chemical packaging industry, positive retail sector outlook, high growth in food industry are expected to drive the Indian coding and marking market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape of India Coding and Marking Systems Market

The market for coding and marking systems in the country is consolidated with a few players accounting for a major share. Some of the leading players in the market include Domino Printing Sciences plc, Danaher Corporation, Dover Corporation, and Control Print Limited, with Danaher Corporation accounting for largest market share in 2018 for laser coding and marking systems in India.

India Coding and Marking Systems Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Technology

Continuous Inkjet

Thermal Transfer Overprinting (TTO)

Thermal Ink Jet

Drop on Demand (DoD)

Print & Apply Labelers

Laser Coding and Marking

Others

Market Segmentation by End User