From $120 billion in 2017, the real estate sector of India is expected to grow to $1 trillion by 2030, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). This would be a direct result of the increasing population, which already numbers at 1.35 billion. Similarly, China, the world’s most populous nation, is home to 1.39 billion people; the number of people in both the countries continues to increase. This is resulting in the rising demand for residential, industrial, and commercial infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Thus, with population growth, the APAC construction chemicals market size is projected to increase to $29,686.2 million by 2023 from $19,754.8 million in 2017, at a 7.1% CAGR during 2018–2023 (forecast period). A wide range of chemicals is used in the construction of infrastructure, including adhesives, concrete admixtures, protective coatings, sealants, and asphalt modifiers. Among these, concrete admixtures witness the highest consumption, as concrete is one of the most essential materials used in the infrastructure sector, especially for tunnels, roads, water retention structures, and bridges.

Up till now, China has been the most productive country in the APAC construction chemicals market, on account of its strong economy, in terms of purchasing power parity. Further, the infrastructure development projects are rising at a rapid pace in the nation, which is further driving the consumption of associated chemicals. Additionally, the majority of the leading manufacturers of construction chemicals have plants in China, which results in an easy availability of these materials here. In the coming years, the consumption of these materials would rise the fastest in India, owing to its high urbanization and industrialization rate.

APAC construction chemicals market competitive landscape

Some of the major players operating in the APAC construction chemicals market are BASF SE, Sika AG, SOPREMA Group, asia mortar, Dayton Superior Corporation, Dahsin Waterproofing Co. Ltd., Bostik SA, Saint-Gobain S.A., SKK (S) Pte. Ltd., DowDuPont Inc., and H.B. Fuller Company.

