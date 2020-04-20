The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast to 2025

competitive landscape, production capacities of key businesses, resource utilization, demand and supply patterns, and recent developments in the market, with the help of qualitative and quantitative elaboration on the market. The market study focuses mainly on the drivers, opportunities, and restraints that are shaping the global market for cardiac prosthetic devices.

The facts, figures, and data in the report are based on a variety of primary and secondary research methodologies. Useful insights from industry experts are also included in the report. Porter’s five forces and SWOT analysis are the two key analytical tools used to analyze the strengths, weaknesses, challenges, and opportunities in the market.

With an extensive collection of data elements such as tables, charts, graphs, and figures, the report on the global cardiac prosthetic devices market presents demand, resource utilization, and investment patterns in an easy-to understand manner. The historical data, along with the current market statistics, make it easy to analyze the development of the market over the past years.

The report analyzes the market’s state in key regional market segments to present a comprehensive comparative analysis. The report’s section on competitive analysis includes details of key businesses operating in the global cardiac prosthetic devices market in terms of company overview, product portfolio, financial performance of businesses, demand drivers, and key developments.

Overview of the Global Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market

The report states that the rising prevalence of a number of cardiovascular diseases related to cerebrovascular, valvular, rheumatic, coronary artery, and peripheral vascular conditions is the key demand driver for the global cardiac prosthetic devices market. A number of other factors, such as rising preference for minimally invasive treatment methods, continuous upgradation and modification of products, rising population of obese and aged people across the globe, and busy modern lifestyles, are also significantly contributing to a constant rise in demand for cardiac prosthetic devices.

The report segments the global cardiac prosthetic devices market broadly on the basis of types of heart valves and pacemakers, and key regional markets. On the basis of types of heart valves, the market is segmented into mechanical heart valves, tissue heart valves, and transcatheter heart valves. Types of pacemakers studied in the report include implantable and external pacemakers. The regional markets of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW) are studied in the report.

With a market share of nearly 35%, the regional market of North America led the global cardiac prosthetic devices market in 2012. Established healthcare policies, easy availability of high-end technologies, updated infrastructure, and presence of well-trained healthcare personnel are responsible for the dominant position of the North America market for cardiac prosthetic devices.

The market for cardiac prosthetic devices is expected to flourish at the fastest pace in the Asia Pacific market owing to rising participation of government bodies in an effort to improve healthcare facilities in these regions.

Company Profiles Included in the Report

The report includes detailed profiles of key businesses operating in this highly fragmented marketplace, including Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., and Sorin Group.

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

