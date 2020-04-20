The major factors leading to the growth of the electric bike (e-bike) market are the increasing air pollution and respiratory disease prevalence, stringent government regulations and supportive policies, and worsening urban traffic congestion. Compared to $14.4 billion in 2019, the sale of such vehicles is expected to generate a revenue of $25.9 billion by 2025. It is also being expected that the market will witness a CAGR of 10.3% during 2020–2025 (forecast period). E-bikes have an electric motor, therefore are pollution-free.

When segmenting by battery, the divisions of the market are sealed lead–acid (SLA), lithium-ion (Li-ion), and others, wherein ‘others’ includes silicon, nickel–metal hydroxide (NiMH), and lithium-polymer variants. Among these, the e-bike market was led by the Li-ion division in 2019, in terms of value, as such batteries boast a higher energy density, which means that the driving range they impart, per unit charge, is high. Additionally, they are also lighter, which makes the overall bike less bulky.

Around the world, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the largest e-bike market, by sales volume, as it accounts for the highest sale of low-speed electric vehicles (LSEV), which include bicycles. Among the regional countries, Japan, China, and Indonesia witness the highest adoption of such automobiles, owing to their extreme air pollution levels. However, in terms of revenue, Europe held the largest share in 2019, as e-bikes are considerably more expensive here than in APAC. During the forecast period, the fastest progress, in terms of value as well as volume, would be experience by North America.

Competitive Landscape of E-Bike Market

The e-bike market is fragmented in nature with the presence of AIMA Technology Group Co. Ltd., Yadea Group Holdings Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd., and Accell Group N.V.

Some of the other key players operating in the e-bike market are Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Trek Bicycle Corp., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.