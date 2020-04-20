Increasing involvement of developing nations into sports and fitness activities athleisure driving demands. Also, increasing disposable income and active brand promotions has led to the popularity and increased market sales which has led the growth of the athleisure market over the forecast period. Extensive research and development by major companies across the globe to introduce athleisure technology with maximum safety and precision is expected to contribute to market expansion.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Athleisure Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global athleisure market is estimated to be over US$ 164.8 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 6.2% from 2019 to 2030.

Major Players Include:

The prominent players in the global athleisure market are Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, PUMA SE, The Gap, Inc., Under Armour, Inc., H&M, Columbia Sportswear Company, Lululemon athletica inc., PVH Corp., The North Face (VF Corporation (VFC)) ,Aamong others.

Growth Factor:

The collaborations between leading sportswear brands and fashion designers is nothing new. In 2019, many sports brands and known fashion designers are working jointly such as Nike x Matthew Williams, Veilance, Satisfy, and Lululemon x Robert Geller that has promoted to the growth of the market.

Athleisure is the fastest growing category in fashion industry, increasing wellness aspirations and celebrity endorsement on social media add impetus to the growth of this market. Wellness is the new status symbol, and increasing numbers of consumers are showcasing their healthy lifestyles on social media, posting photos of themselves wearing athleisure apparel and consumers prefer premium fashion choices that are both comfortable and stylish. In addition, increasing popularity of yoga globally along with enhancement of fashion trends and demand for high-tech materials and unique stitching is expected to propel the growth of the athleisure market.

Segmentation:

Athleisure Market by Product Type:

Sneaker,

Joggers,

Leggings,

Hoodies, Others

Athleisure Market by Distribution Channel :

Online

Offline

Athleisure Market by End Users:

Hospitals,

Dermatology Clinics

Medical Spas

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Methodology Bottom Up Approach Top Down Approach Data Validation and Triangulation Market Forecasting Model Limitations/Assumptions of the Study

