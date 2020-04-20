Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Industry covering Key Business Segments and Wide Scope Geographies to Analyzed Market Data. Report includes Different Market Forecasts related to Market Size, Revenue, CAGR, Gross Margin, Share, and other Key Factors of Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market.

Artificial intelligence in marketing helps the marketers to leverage customer’s data to draw important insights like buying behavior of the customer. Artificial Intelligence in marketing makes use of various concepts like machine learning to know the pattern of the consumer which helps the companies to plan their next move accordingly. Artificial Intelligence in marketing is used in various applications such as dynamic pricing, social media advertising, and sales & marketing automation among others.

The global Artificial intelligence in marketing market is experiencing high demand due to the increasing popularity of social media. Various sectors like BFSI, retail, and consumer goods are using these solutions to gain more revenues. The growing use of social media and the growing popularity of customer-centric marketing strategies are the major factors that are expected to support the growth of artificial intelligence in marketing market whereas data privacy issues are the major factors that are expected to slow down the growth of this market.

The reports cover key developments in the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market in the global market.

Amazon, Inc.

Albert Technologies Ltd.

Facebook, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Narrative Science

Samsung Electronics

Sentient Technologies

Xilinx Inc.

The “Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

