The Australia and New Zealand Fruit Tea Market is growing along with the Automotive industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Fruit tea is a beverage infused with fruit flavors to enhance the taste. This type of tea can be consumed in hot and cold. Fruit teas are naturally caffeine-free and can also be used to make cocktails. Making fruit tea is a simple process as it is made by simply mixing a blend of dried fruit, herbs, leaves, blossoms, and petals, etc. Fruit tea contains high levels of antioxidants and vitamins. Fruit tea products are largely consumed due to the ease of making and the availability of wide range flavored products.

The fruit tea market is growing at a faster pace over the past few years owing to factors such as the significant shift of the consumers towards healthy food and beverages in developed and developing countries and rising demand for innovative flavored beverages by the consumers. Rising awareness about the health benefits of fruit tea is projected to boost market growth. Moreover, the introduction of new flavored fruit products in the market provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the market. However, lack of awareness about the products in developing countries is projected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

The “Global Fruit Tea Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the fruit tea market with detailed market segmentation by product form, type, distribution channel and geography. The global fruit tea market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fruit tea market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global fruit tea market is segmented on the basis of product form, type and distribution channel. On the basis of product form, the fruit tea market is segmented into powder, ready to drink, and instant premixes. The fruit tea market on the basis of the type is classified into traditional, unsweetened, sweetened, and flavored. Similarly, on the basis of distribution channel the fruit tea market is bifurcated into Supermarket and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online sales.

Company Profiles

– Apeejay Surrendra Group

– Dilmah Infusion

– Harney and Sons Fine Teas

– J.J. Darboven GmbH & Co. KG

– Martin Bauer Group

– R. Twining and Company Limited

– Tata Global Beverages

– The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

– The London Tea Company

– The Stash Tea Co.

Benefits with Business Market Insights

