COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Value of Ferrous Sulfate Market Predicted to Surpass US$ by the of 2054 2018 to 2028

Competitive Landscape

The report on ferrous sulfate market includes detailed assessment on various key companies involved in the manufacturing of ferrous sulfate. Key developments and major facets of ferrous sulfate market players has been included in the competitive landscape section of the report. The ferrous sulfate market report has profiled key companies including but not limited to Kronos Worldwide Inc., Verdesian Life Sciences LLC and Venator Materials PLC.

Key stakeholders and Tier 1 companies in the ferrous sulfate landscape are focusing on increasing their production capacity and investing in research and development of new grades of ferrous sulfate. For instance, Kronos Worldwide Inc., invested US$ 16 Mn, US$ 13 Mn and US$ 20 Mn in research activities in 2015, 2016 and 2017 respectively. It aims to invest around US$ 19 Mn by end of 2018 to development higher grades of ferrous sulfate increasing its application scope across end use industries. Companies are also focusing on entering the European micronutrients market. For instance, since 2015, Verdesian Life Sciences LLC, the only company offering ferrous sulfate as PCP (Pest Control Product) provider in Canada (under Canadian PCP Act), is focusing on entering European micronutrients market in a bid to supply ferrous sulfate in the region’s agriculture and feedstock sectors.

Definition

Ferrous sulfate is iron salt, which is a by-product obtained during the manufacturing of titanium dioxide using sulfate process. Ferrous sulfate provides iron that is used to produce red blood cells in human body, reducing the chances of anemia. Ferrous sulfate is also used as a feed additive in animal feedstock that improves nutritional value of the feed. Ferrous sulfate is also used in compound fertilizers, which enhances the nutrient value and facilitates absorption of other vital ingredients. Other common uses of ferrous sulfate include production of ferric oxide pigments, cement manufacturing and water treatment.

About the Report

The report on ferrous sulfate market is an analytical research study offering key insights on the demand and supply of ferrous sulfate across key regions in the globe. The report also includes insights on parent product of ferrous sulfate – titanium dioxide production – which indirectly impacts the demand of ferrous sulfate. Historical data assessment, current market scenario and future projections circling the ferrous sulfate marketplace is also included in this comprehensive research report.

Segmentation

The report on ferrous sulfate market has segmented the market in-depth in a bid to include all angles impacting the market growth. The ferrous sulfate market is segmented on the basis of grade, by type, by application and by region. In terms of grade, ferrous sulfate market is categorized into food grade and technical grade. Ferrous sulfate market by type covers assessment on ferrous sulfate monohydrate and ferrous sulfate heptahydrate. By application, ferrous sulfate market is segmented by water treatment, agriculture, pigment, cement, and animal feedstock sectors. The ferrous sulfate market is assessed across key regions of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Research Methodology

The statistical analysis on ferrous sulfate market is carried out using a robust research methodology. Secondary and primary research and information from external sources have been compiled to obtain high level assessment on ferrous sulfate supply and demand.

