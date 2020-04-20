Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell market.

DMFC is a subcategory of the proton exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC) that uses methanol as the fuel. It was invented and developed in 1990. A DMFC anode can draw hydrogen directly from liquid methanol. This action eliminates the need to have a fuel reformer, allowing the direct use of pure methanol as a fuel. Methanol provides several advantages as it is convenient to handle and easily available.

The rising need to save energy and high adoption of green technology in many countries are the major drivers contributing to the growth of the global DMFC market. At present, governments worldwide are taking several initiatives, in terms of investments, R&D, and commercialization, to increase energy efficiency and reduce energy consumption. As a result, there has been an increased focus on energy-efficient products for energy generation and storage, including fuel cells. This has led to growing awareness among consumers about the use of DMFCs. Also, many end-users prefer using energy-efficient products such as DMFCs to expand their energy storage and reduce their operating expenses.

The global DMFC market has few manufacturers. They work on various segments in developing DMFC products for stationary and portable power. There are also some firms that are highly specialized and provide expertise in proprietary technology.

The demand for clean and reliable power sources, coupled with the growing investments in DMFCs, is contributing to the growth of the DMFC market in EMEA. Significant resources are being allocated for the R&D of clean technologies such as DMFC for use in stationary power and in vehicles.

The global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Direct Methanol Fuel Cell volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Direct Methanol Fuel Cell market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DMFCC

Hitachi

Oorja Protonics

SFC Energy

Enocell

FuelCellsEtc

Neah Power Systems

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Stationary

Portable

Segment by Application

Portable

Stationary

Transportation

