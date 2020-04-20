3rd Watch News

The global healthcare specialty enzymes market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to Key factors such as the elderly application fuels the pharmaceutical diagnostic enzymes demand, strong investments in the biotech sector pulls the demand for enzymes, advancement in enzyme engineering & green chemistry, and rapid growth in the pharmaceutical industry. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading healthcare specialty enzymes market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. Moreover, the emerging regional market, and the rising clinical in vitro diagnostics industry offers opportunities in the growth of the market.

The Leading Players Covered:

1. BASF SE
2. Amano Enzyme Inc.
3. Codexis
4. Novozymes
5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
6. Advanced Enzyme Technologies
7. Biocatalysts
8. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
9. Sekisui Diagnostics
10. Merck & Co., Inc.

Based on product, the healthcare specialty enzymes market is segmented as carbohydrases, proteases, polymerases & nucleases, lipases, and others.

Based on source, the healthcare specialty enzymes market is segmented as microorganisms, plants and animals.

On the basis of application the healthcare specialty enzymes market is segmented as pharmaceuticals, research & biotechnology, diagnostic, and others.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the healthcare specialty enzymes market in the forecast period, due to presence of large number of biopharmaceutical companies in the U.S. and favorable government regulations in this region. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to the new product launches with broaden applications and growing awareness are expected to accelerate the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of key healthcare specialty enzymes companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare specialty enzymes market based on product, source and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The healthcare specialty enzymes market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

