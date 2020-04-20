The global healthcare RCM market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading healthcare RCM market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

The “Global Healthcare RCM Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of healthcare RCM market with detailed market segmentation by component, product, deployment and geography.

Growing population and the consequent rise in demand for healthcare facilities along with claims to various medical reimbursements have rendered the medical bills to be highly error prone. Furthermore, various government related compliance requirements coupled with increased fraudulence screening are leading to the demands for a more robust solution. Automation in front desk activity and online payments for patients have reduced the number of claim denials. Automated solutions has also helped front desk staff, coders, providers and billers to increase productivity. These benefits are expected to stimulate the Healthcare RCM market.

The Leading Players in Healthcare RCM Market

Change Healthcare

Convergent Outsourcing, Inc.

Dell

drchrono Inc.

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Leidos

Navigant Consulting, Inc.

nThrive, Inc.

R1 RCM Inc.

Xerox Corporation

Based on component, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software. Based on product, the market is classifies as Integrated and Standalone. Based on deployment the market is categorized as on-premise and cloud based.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from healthcare RCM market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for healthcare RCM market in the global market.

The report also includes the profiles of key healthcare RCM market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare RCM market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The healthcare RCM market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting healthcare RCM market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the healthcare RCM market in these regions.

