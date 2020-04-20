The global healthcare lighting market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading healthcare lighting market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. Increase in the number of hospitals across the globe along with the rising adoption of LED lights are expected to drive the healthcare lighting market. In addition, advancements made in lighting technologies are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Based on lighting technology, the market is segmented as LED lighting, fluorescent lighting and other lighting technologies.

On the basis of application, the global healthcare lighting market is segmented into patient room, surgical suits, nursing stations and outdoor.

The Leading Players in Healthcare Lighting Market

ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC.

Signify Holding.

Hubbell

KLS Martin Group

TRILUX GmbH & Co. KG

Zumtobel Group AG

Cree, Inc.

Eaton

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG

GENERAL ELECTRIC

The “Global Healthcare Lighting Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global medical devices market trend analysis. The report analyzes factors affecting healthcare lighting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the healthcare lighting market in these regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare lighting market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The healthcare lighting market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. Scope Of The Study

1.2. The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3. Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Healthcare Lighting Market – By Lighting Technology

1.3.2 Healthcare Lighting Market – By Application

1.3.3 Healthcare Lighting Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Healthcare Lighting Market Landscape

4.1. Overview

4.2. Pest Analysis

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East And Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South And Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. Expert Opinions…