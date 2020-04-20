Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Acetic Acid Market 2019 By User Demand, Key Developers, Types, Current Trends, Revenue Generation, Growth Factors, Forecast Till 2024

The global Acetic Acid market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Acetic Acid market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Acetic Acid market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Acetic Acid market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Acetic Acid market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The report also includes value chain analysis for better understanding each player in the supply chain of acetic acid. The acetic acid report provides detailed analyses of various players and competition in the market using Porter’s five forces analysis. The study includes market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global acetic acid market. The company profiles provides with company information based on parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis and recent developments. Key acetic acid market participants profiled in this report include Celanese, British Petroleum, Jiangsu Sopo, Eastman Chemical, Sinopec, LyondellBasell, Sasol, DuPont, BASF S.E., PetroChina Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Company and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) among others.
- Vinyl acetate monomer (VAM)
- Purified terephthalic acid (PTA)
- Acetate esters
- Acetic anhydride
- Other (pharmaceuticals, food, etc)
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
Each market player encompassed in the Acetic Acid market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Acetic Acid market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Acetic Acid Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Acetic Acid market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Acetic Acid market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
