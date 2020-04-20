Mistakes are prone to business and are inevitable. Several companies are adopting automated processes such as complaint management software to manage customer complaints and their resolution. With efficient customer complaints management software, it becomes easier for companies to receive, track and resolve complaints of the customers. The complaint management software also helps in reducing customer complaints with time. A complaint management software benefits organizations in several ways by maintaining quality control, improved customer service, enhancing IT support, managing compliance and tracking customer feedback in real-time.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

AssurX, Inc.,ETQ, LLC,Freshworks Inc.,MasterControl, Inc.,NABD,Oracle Corporation,QIT Consulting, Inc.,Quantivate, LLC,Sparta Systems, Inc.,Zendesk, Inc.

What is the Dynamics of Complaints Management Software Market?

Constant improvements in cloud technology along with features such as the centralized data and time-efficient process, the streamlined process are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the complaints management software market. However, insufficient data provided by customers is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the complaints management software market. Nevertheless, the increasing number of customers facing business, increase in ICT spending and continuous improvement in cloud technology are some of the factors anticipated to boost the growth of the complaints management software market.

What is the SCOPE of Complaints Management Software Market?

The “Global Complaints Management Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the complaints management software market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of complaints management software market with detailed market segmentation by component, type, deployment, vertical. The global complaints management software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading complaints management software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the complaints management software market.

What is the Complaints Management Software Market Segmentation?

The global complaints management software market is segmented on the basis of component, type, deployment, vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as integrated, standalone. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud, on premise. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, retail, government and public sector, IT and telecom, hospitality, healthcare, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Complaints Management Software Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global complaints management software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The complaints management software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

