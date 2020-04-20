The global case packers market is expected to reach $7,288 million by 2023 from $4,853 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2023. Case packaging is a secondary layer of packaging of already packed goods to prevent pilferage. There is a rise in demand for new case packaging machines that are convenient for the dynamic requirements of packaging industries.

Case packer machine is one of the important machineries for packaging production. In addition, manufacturers are prone to adopt case packer machine owing to the multiple utilities in a single unit that aids to minimize the overall processing time and also lowers the labor cost.

Some of the key players of Global Case Packers Market:

ADCO Manufacturing, Hangzhou Youngsun Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., KN Packaging Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Marchesini Group S.p.A., Massman Automation Designs, LLC, Molins PLC., Pro Mach, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and U-PACK ENGINEERING (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.

The global case packers market is significantly driven by the food industry during the forecast period, due to the massive usage of this product in the packaging of various food products such as snacks, confectionary, and bakery. Manufacturers adopt case packers to improve the processing time due to increase in competition in the FMCG sector.

The machines reduce the production duration, which creates a massive impact in the delivery of the product. Since, case packing, case filling, and case sealing operations can be done into a single unit, it is expected to give a sharp rise in the demand of the case packers market. In addition, case packer machine is also capable of producing packaging solutions for different alcoholic & nonalcoholic beverages that has in turn escalated the demand for case packer machine during the forecast period. At present, labor cost is also on an increase especially in the developed economies. This factor also influences the rise in demand for the case packers market.

However, the machine occupies a large area in a plant. In addition, it is designed for high volume output that may exceed the total production rate of small organization. These factors hinder the growth of the case packers market.

The global case packers market is segmented based on automation mode, machine type, end users, and geography. Based on automation mode, the market is divided into automatic and semi-automatic. Based on machine type, it is classified into horizontal, vertical, overwrapping, robotics, and others. Based on end users, the market is categorized into food & beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Global Global Case Packers Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

