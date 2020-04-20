Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Butene-1 Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2026

Global Butene-1 Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Butene-1 market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Butene-1 market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Butene-1 market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Butene-1 market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Butene-1 market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Butene-1 market during the assessment period.

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Butene-1 market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Butene-1 market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Butene-1 market? What is the projected value of the Butene-1 market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Butene-1 market?

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Butene-1 market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Butene-1 market. The Butene-1 market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Based on application, the Butene-1 market in Asia Pacific has been segmented into polyethylene, polybutene-1, valeraldehyde, and 1, 2-butylene oxide. The report comprises detailed analysis of all segments of the Butene-1 market in Asia Pacific and forecast based on current and future trends in the market, in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn). Demand for Butene-1 in every application segment has been analyzed and forecast for the period of ten years.

Butene-1 Market – Application Analysis Polyethylene Comonomer Polybutene-1 Valeraldehyde 1, 2-butylene oxide Others (such as n-butyl mercaptan)

Butene-1 Market – Regional Analysis Asia Pacific China India ASEAN



