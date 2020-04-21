The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Pneumatic Rollers Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for 2018 to 2028

The presented market report on the global Pneumatic Rollers market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Pneumatic Rollers market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Pneumatic Rollers market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Pneumatic Rollers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Pneumatic Rollers market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Pneumatic Rollers market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1913

Pneumatic Rollers Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Pneumatic Rollers market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Pneumatic Rollers market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Competitive Landscape

The report on pneumatic rollers has profiled key companies such as Volvo Construction Equipment, Caterpillar Inc., Dynapac AB, Hamm AG and Bomag GmbH. Key facets of these players including product developments and innovation along with market shares are covered in this chapter.

Manufacturers of pneumatic rollers are focusing on design developments in a bid to enhance productivity, efficiency, reducing carbon emissions and improving overall performance. For instance, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., has introduced ZC220P-6 pneumatic roller that meet standards of “Off-Road Act” and facilitate eco-friendly performance, ease in maintenance using DOC (Diesel Oxidation Catalyst) and safety.

Hamm AG has introduced GRW 280i pneumatic roller with easy drive that facilitates simplified operation and flexibility. This intelligent drive also enables automatic sift raps to obtain even and gentle braking in turn preventing uneven compaction.

Manufacturers of pneumatic rollers are also focusing on introducing pneumatic rollers with new combination rollers. Volvo has introduced CR30B and CR 35B combination pneumatic rollers with for small scale compaction projects that enable high quality and dense mat owing to the unique combination of two methods of compaction.

For full coverage on pneumatic rollers market competitive landscape, get in touch with our experts

Definition

Pneumatic rollers are comprised of set of tires at the front and the rear end. Pneumatic rollers are able to exert high contact pressures ranging from 500 Kpa to 700 Kpa and are used widely in the construction of roadways, and highways. Pneumatic rollers are also used for non-cohesive and fine grained soils. They are a much preferred compaction solution for road pacing projects.

Segmentation

The market for pneumatic rollers has been segmented in detail for providing a holistic understanding to the reader. The pneumatic rollers market is segmented on the basis of engine capacity, operating capacity, drum width and region. Pneumatic rollers in the engine capacity are further classified into up to 100 HP, 100-130 HP and more than 130 HP variants. The operating capacity segment includes pneumatic rollers with up to 8000 Kg, 8,000-12,000 Kg, 12,000 to 18,000 Kg and more than 18,000 Kg. Pneumatic rollers in the drum width segment are categorized into up to 1,800 mm, 1,800-2,000 mm, 2,000-2,200 mm and more than 2,200 mm. Key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) are covered in the report.

Additional Questions Answered

Apart from factors mentioned above, the report on pneumatic rollers market also answers additional questions. To name a few:

What trends are impacting the demand and sales of pneumatic rollers across key regions?

Which region reflects high market attractiveness with respect to use of pneumatic rollers during the assessment period?

Which type of pneumatic rollers in terms of drum width are likely to witness increasing sales and demand over the years?

Can pneumatic rollers with more than 18,000 Kg operating capacity outclass pneumatic rollers with operating power of 12,000 to 18,000 Kg?

Will tug-of-war between Europe and North America in the pneumatic rollers market persist throughout the forecast period?

Research Methodology

Data and statistics on pneumatic rollers market provided in the report are gleaned using a unique research methodology. Primary and secondary research methods are used to garner data along with information from external sources. All data points gathered are triangulated to obtain high statistics and insights with high precision and accuracy, increasing the credibility of pneumatic rollers market report.

Request pneumatic rollers market report methodology

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Pneumatic Rollers market segments are included in the report.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1913

Essential Takeaways from the Pneumatic Rollers Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Pneumatic Rollers market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Pneumatic Rollers market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Pneumatic Rollers market

Important queries related to the Pneumatic Rollers market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Pneumatic Rollers market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Pneumatic Rollers market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Pneumatic Rollers ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1913

Why Choose Fact.MR