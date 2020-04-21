The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Equestrian Equipment Market Forecasted To Surpass The Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2064 2018 to 2028

The presented market report on the global Equestrian Equipment market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Equestrian Equipment market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Equestrian Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Equestrian Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Equestrian Equipment market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Equestrian Equipment market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Equestrian Equipment Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Equestrian Equipment market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Equestrian Equipment market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Competitive Landscape

The report on equestrian equipment market includes detailed assessment on key manufacturers and suppliers of equestrian equipment across the globe. The section on competitive landscape provides insights on various developments, strategies and product portfolios of major companies operating in the equestrian equipment market. The equestrian equipment market report has profiled companies including but not limited to Ariat International, Dainese S.p.A, Cavallo GmbH, and HKM Sports Equipment GmbH.

Companies in the equestrian equipment market are collaborating with equestrian non-profit organizations in a bid to promote their equestrian equipment in championships and local tournaments. Equestrian equipment manufacturing companies are also sponsoring events to enhance their visibility and obtain goodwill. For instance, Ariat International – leader in innovative equestrian equipment – has extended its partnership with USEF (US Equestrian Federation) in 2018. The company would be official equestrian apparel and footwear partner of the federation supplying athletes with equestrian equipment in team competitions. Ariat International has sponsored Champion Scholarship Recipients in 2018, according to EQUUS Foundation. This move has considerably enhanced the goodwill and visibility of the brand.

Cross-industry takeover has been witnessed in the equestrian equipment marketplace. On September 1, 2018, Agrihealth – player involved in distribution of veterinary and equipment products – announced the acquisition of Mackey Equestrian, an equestrian equipment distributor in Ireland. This strategic cross-industry and domain takeover can complement the existing business portfolio of Agrihealth, strengthening its footprint in the equestrian equipment marketplace in the United Kingdom, Ireland and beyond.

Definition

Equestrian equipment are used in equestrian sporting activities, specifically manufactured for riders and equine. Various equestrian equipment such as saddle pads, horseshoes and protection boots, riding boots, helmets and protective vests are available. Material used in manufacturing of equestrian equipment include leather, aluminum, fabric and steel. Equestrian equipment are used across various equestrian sporting categories such as horse trails, recreational horse riding and jumping sports.

About the Report

The report on equestrian equipment market provides an in-depth assessment on the overall equestrian equipment market across key regions worldwide. The report includes key analysis from the equestrian equipment demand and sales perspective, revealing key revenue pockets across the globe. The report on equestrian equipment provides vital insights on major product types and their sales intelligence across various consumer segments. The equestrian equipment market report includes historical data analysis, current equestrian equipment scenario and future projections for a period of ten years, from 2018 till 2028.

Segmentation

The equestrian equipment market report provides detailed analysis on various segments providing a holistic view of the market. The equestrian equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel, buyer type and region. The equestrian equipment product type category includes assessment on equine equipment (saddle pad, stirrup, saddle, horseshoes and protection boots, snaffle bridle and accessories) and rider equipment (riding boots, gloves, helmets and protective vests). The buyers of equestrian equipment are classified as individual, institutional and promotional. Sales channel category is further divided into specialty stores, modern trade channels, direct-to-customer channels and third party online channels. Region wise, analysis on equestrian equipment demand across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) is provided.

Additional Questions Answered

Apart from aforementioned findings, the equestrian equipment market report addresses additional questions such as:

Which is the most lucrative channel for sales of equestrian equipment?

Can sales of equestrian equipment among individual buyer type surpass those of institutional counterparts?

What is the revenue share of equine equipment and to what extent does it complement growth of the equestrian equipment market?

Which rider equipment is witnessing the most sales and demand in the equestrian equipment market?

Which is the most attractive region for equestrian equipment manufacturers from an investment standpoint?

Research Methodology

The analysis on equestrian equipment market is carried out using an exquisite research methodology. Primary and secondary research methods are used in gleaning vital insights on equestrian equipment sales and demand worldwide. Information from these methodologies along with external sources is compiled to obtain high level analysis on equestrian equipment market.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Equestrian Equipment market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Equestrian Equipment Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Equestrian Equipment market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Equestrian Equipment market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Equestrian Equipment market

Important queries related to the Equestrian Equipment market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Equestrian Equipment market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Equestrian Equipment market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Equestrian Equipment ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

