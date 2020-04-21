Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Controlled Substances Market Is Forecasted To Register A CAGR Growth Of XX% Over The Forecast Period 2018 to 2028

The presented market report on the global Controlled Substances market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Controlled Substances market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Controlled Substances market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Controlled Substances market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Controlled Substances market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Controlled Substances market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Controlled Substances Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Controlled Substances market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Controlled Substances market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Competition Landscape

GW Pharmaceuticals has announced its plan of epidiolex (CBD or cannabidiol) development program in 2018, to combat infantile spasms, which according to the company is the fourth largest target indication for its program of epidiolex orphan pediatric epilepsy development.

Molecular Science Corporation and Canopy Growth entered into a strategic collaboration in 2018, to pioneer standardized testing methods for analyzing and enhancing the efficacy of cannabis testing, its safety awareness and product knowledge.

Aphria Incorporation has signed an exclusive agreement with Colcanna SAS for extending its medical cannabis sales in Columbia. Aphria eyes to leverage the large distribution footprint of Colcanna SAS to market its MMJ products in Columbia.

Key players operating in the controlled substances market, as identified in the report, include CANNABIS SATIVA, INC., The Peace Naturals Project, Canopy Growth Corporation, GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mallinckrodt plc, SAFC/Cerilliant, Noramco, Inc., Johnson Matthey, Siegfried AG, AMRI, Cayman Chemical, Consort Medical, Patheon, and Cambrex.

Get the summary of the report to get more information on the competition landscape of the controlled substances market.

Additional Insights

Electronic Prescribing of Controlled Substances – A Key Trend

Electronic prescribing of controlled drugs, which emerged as a key trend in the past decade focusing on adoption and utility, has witnessed a paradigm shift toward quality- and optimization-based developments in the past few years. This has further led to an increased efficiency of processes associated with physicians, such as reduced follow-up times for detecting errors owing to time saved from procuring them electronically. Encouraging access to electronic health records for the same has further resulted in timely product validation and verification prior to procurement. As of 2018, nearly 22 states in the US have current or impending legislations for electronic prescribing of controlled substances.

New Laws Implemented on Opioids

The Opioid Reduction Act was implemented by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, setting limitations on the opioid prescriptions, and enabling patients to place directives in their medical files apropos of advanced treatment that involve opioid medications. Additionally, the legislation enables patients top opt out of treatment with opioids in advance, via filling the form of Voluntary Opioid Advanced Directive. This initiative to reduce the use of opioids, particularly for beginners, is a huge step taken toward turning the tap off in opioid crisis, while preventing new patients from getting addicted to these drugs.

Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

This report offers holistic insights on the controlled substances market, along with important numbers such as revenue comparison, Y-o-Y growth comparison, and market share comparison of key segmented identified in the controlled substances market. Key trend affecting the growth of the controlled substances market have also been analyzed in the report, along with their degree of impact intensity on the controlled substances market.

Insights and analysis offered on the controlled substances market in this report are backed by a robust research methodology, which involves a perfect combination of extensive primary and secondary researches. The year 2017 is considered as the base year for forecasting further projections of the controlled substances market for the period between 2018 and 2028.

Comprehensive telephonic interviews have been conducted for gaining first-hand, authoritative information on the controlled substances market’s current scenario and prospects. This information is then used for validating the insights gained from exhaustive secondary researches.

This research methodology adopted for compiling the report on the controlled substances has enabled our analysts to deduce holistic insights into the controlled substances market’s growth prospects. This report serves as an authentic dataset for clients to further their business growth with precarious steps in their future business trajectory.

Research Methodology of this Report.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Controlled Substances market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Controlled Substances Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Controlled Substances market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Controlled Substances market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Controlled Substances market

Important queries related to the Controlled Substances market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Controlled Substances market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Controlled Substances market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Controlled Substances ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

