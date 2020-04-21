Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Digital Health Market – Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019– 2025

The global Digital Health market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Digital Health market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Digital Health market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Digital Health market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Digital Health market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the Digital Health market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Epic Systems Corporation, Truven Health Analytics (an IBM Company), Alphabet Inc. and Qualcomm Inc.

The global Digital Health market has been segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Healthcare Information Systems Clinical Solutions EHR/EMR Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) mHealth Connected Medical Devices mHealth Applications Fitness Apps Medical reference Wellness Medical Condition Management Nutrition Remote Consultation Reminders and alerts Diagnostics Others mHealth Services Telehealth Population Health Management Others Non-Clinical Solutions

Wearable Devices Diagnostic and monitoring devices Digital Therapeutic Devices Pain management devices Rehabilitation devices Respiratory therapy devices Insulin Pumps



By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By End User

B2C Patients Caregivers

B2B Providers Payers Employers Pharmaceutical Companies Others



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Each market player encompassed in the Digital Health market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Digital Health market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Digital Health Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Digital Health market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Digital Health market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

