The impact of the coronavirus on the Consumer Demand for Eco-friendly Products Set to Boost the Prospects of the Oil Refining Pumps Market 2018 to 2028

The presented market report on the global Oil Refining Pumps market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Oil Refining Pumps market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Oil Refining Pumps market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Oil Refining Pumps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Oil Refining Pumps market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Oil Refining Pumps market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Oil Refining Pumps Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Oil Refining Pumps market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Oil Refining Pumps market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape in the report on oil refining pumps market provide details on the leading players in the market. This section includes compelling insights on the latest developments, key strategies, new product launches, and focus areas of the major players in the oil refining pumps market. A dashboard view along with the SWOT analysis of companies in the oil refining pumps market is also included in the report.

Key developments in oil refining pumps market by major players,

Xylem recently signed a MoU with Ethiopia’s Ministry of water, irrigation, and energy to improve water-security standards by providing additional sewage coverage and water-system optimization services.

Grundfos is planning to open its third pump production unit in India by 2020. Meanwhile, the company has already opened a new facility in Florida to serve water and wastewater industry.

KSB has added new submersible borehole pumps to its product portfolio. The newly launched pumps are capable of handling flow rate of up to 5000 m³ per hour.

Alfa Laval has won two orders to supply pumping systems for oil platforms in North Sea. The combined value of the orders is approximately SEK 175 million. The order includes offshore pumping system for injection of seawater in production wells and for firewater.

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. has acquired DV systems. The acquisition will support the company to expand in Canadian market and leverage the company’s operational, commercial and R&D capabilities.

Definition

Oil refining pumps are used to transfer fluid from one location to another. Various types of oil refining pumps are centrifugal pumps, rotary pumps, and reciprocating pumps. Different types of oil refining pumps are integrated in the refining system for a specific purpose and play an important role in purifying and transporting different fluids.

About the Report

The report on oil refining pumps market provides key insights and forecast on the market. The important factors in the oil refining pumps market influencing the growth are also offered in the report. The objective of the report is to offer authentic information on the oil refining pumps market, enabling the readers to plan business strategies accordingly. The report also focuses on the challenges in the oil refining pumps market and growth opportunities for market participants.

Market Segmentation

The oil refining pumps market is segmented on the basis capacity, product type, application, and pumps characteristics. These major segments are further divided into sub-segments to offer clear picture on the oil refining pumps market.

Based on the capacity, the market is segmented into small (upto 500 gpm), medium (500-1000 gpm), and high (more than 1000 gpm). On the basis of product type, oil refining pumps market is segmented into reciprocating pumps, centrifugal pumps, and rotary pumps.

By application, the oil refining pumps market is segmented into refinery process, water circulating, special purpose, and water/wastewater. Based on pump characteristics, the oil refining market segment includes standard pumps, engineered pumps, and special purpose pump.

Research Methodology

The report on the oil refining pumps market provides critical information on the market with the help of constructive research methodology. The research methodology to gain actionable and valuable insights on the oil refining pumps market includes both primary and secondary research. Interviews were conducted with the oil refining pumps market experts to gain important information on the growth of the oil refining pumps market along with the forecast. The insights garnered in the report are also cross-validated by interactions with industry experts during primary research.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Oil Refining Pumps market segments are included in the report.

