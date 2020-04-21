Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Powered Exoskeleton Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Powered Exoskeleton Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Powered Exoskeleton Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The report titled Global Powered Exoskeleton Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Powered Exoskeleton market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Powered Exoskeleton market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Powered Exoskeleton market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Key companies operating in the global Powered Exoskeleton market include _EKSO BIONICS, CHINA NORTH INDUSTRIES GROUP CORPORATION (NORINCO), CYBERDYNE INC., DAEWOO, HONDA, NOONEE, PARKER HANNIFIN, REX BIONICS, ATOUN INC., BIONIC POWER, FANUC, GENERAL ATOMICS, LOCKHEED MARTIN, MYOMO INC., ORTHOCARE INNOVATIONS, REHA TECHNOLOGY, REWALK, ROBOTDALEN, SARCOS

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Powered Exoskeleton industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Powered Exoskeleton manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Powered Exoskeleton industry.

Global Powered Exoskeleton Market Segment By Type:

Full Body, Upper Body, Lower Body

Global Powered Exoskeleton Market Segment By Applications:

Industry, Military, Health care, Others (space, shipping)

Critical questions addressed by the Powered Exoskeleton Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints ?

and ? What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

until the end of the forecast period? Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share ?

? Which region will lead the global Powered Exoskeleton market in terms of growth ?

? What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future ?

? What are the upcoming applications ?

? How will the global Powered Exoskeleton market develop in the mid to long term?

Table of Contents

Powered Exoskeleton Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Powered Exoskeleton

1.2 Powered Exoskeleton Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Powered Exoskeleton Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Full Body

1.2.3 Upper Body

1.2.4 Lower Body

1.3 Powered Exoskeleton Segment by Application

1.3.1 Powered Exoskeleton Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Industry

1.3.3 Military

1.3.4 Health care

1.3.5 Others (space, shipping)

1.4 Global Powered Exoskeleton Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Powered Exoskeleton Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Powered Exoskeleton Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Powered Exoskeleton Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Powered Exoskeleton Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Powered Exoskeleton Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Powered Exoskeleton Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Powered Exoskeleton Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Powered Exoskeleton Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Powered Exoskeleton Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Powered Exoskeleton Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Powered Exoskeleton Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Powered Exoskeleton Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Powered Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Powered Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Powered Exoskeleton Production

3.4.1 North America Powered Exoskeleton Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Powered Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Powered Exoskeleton Production

3.5.1 Europe Powered Exoskeleton Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Powered Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Powered Exoskeleton Production

3.6.1 China Powered Exoskeleton Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Powered Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Powered Exoskeleton Production

3.7.1 Japan Powered Exoskeleton Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Powered Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Powered Exoskeleton Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Powered Exoskeleton Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Powered Exoskeleton Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Powered Exoskeleton Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Powered Exoskeleton Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Powered Exoskeleton Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Powered Exoskeleton Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Powered Exoskeleton Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Powered Exoskeleton Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Powered Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Powered Exoskeleton Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Powered Exoskeleton Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Powered Exoskeleton Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Powered Exoskeleton Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Powered Exoskeleton Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Powered Exoskeleton Business

7.1 EKSO BIONICS

7.1.1 EKSO BIONICS Powered Exoskeleton Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 EKSO BIONICS Powered Exoskeleton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 EKSO BIONICS Powered Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 EKSO BIONICS Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 CHINA NORTH INDUSTRIES GROUP CORPORATION (NORINCO)

7.2.1 CHINA NORTH INDUSTRIES GROUP CORPORATION (NORINCO) Powered Exoskeleton Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 CHINA NORTH INDUSTRIES GROUP CORPORATION (NORINCO) Powered Exoskeleton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 CHINA NORTH INDUSTRIES GROUP CORPORATION (NORINCO) Powered Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 CHINA NORTH INDUSTRIES GROUP CORPORATION (NORINCO) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 CYBERDYNE INC.

7.3.1 CYBERDYNE INC. Powered Exoskeleton Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 CYBERDYNE INC. Powered Exoskeleton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 CYBERDYNE INC. Powered Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 CYBERDYNE INC. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 DAEWOO

7.4.1 DAEWOO Powered Exoskeleton Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 DAEWOO Powered Exoskeleton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 DAEWOO Powered Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 DAEWOO Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 HONDA

7.5.1 HONDA Powered Exoskeleton Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 HONDA Powered Exoskeleton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 HONDA Powered Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 HONDA Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 NOONEE

7.6.1 NOONEE Powered Exoskeleton Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 NOONEE Powered Exoskeleton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 NOONEE Powered Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 NOONEE Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 PARKER HANNIFIN

7.7.1 PARKER HANNIFIN Powered Exoskeleton Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 PARKER HANNIFIN Powered Exoskeleton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 PARKER HANNIFIN Powered Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 PARKER HANNIFIN Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 REX BIONICS

7.8.1 REX BIONICS Powered Exoskeleton Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 REX BIONICS Powered Exoskeleton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 REX BIONICS Powered Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 REX BIONICS Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 ATOUN INC.

7.9.1 ATOUN INC. Powered Exoskeleton Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 ATOUN INC. Powered Exoskeleton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 ATOUN INC. Powered Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 ATOUN INC. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 BIONIC POWER

7.10.1 BIONIC POWER Powered Exoskeleton Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 BIONIC POWER Powered Exoskeleton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 BIONIC POWER Powered Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 BIONIC POWER Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 FANUC

7.11.1 FANUC Powered Exoskeleton Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 FANUC Powered Exoskeleton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 FANUC Powered Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 FANUC Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 GENERAL ATOMICS

7.12.1 GENERAL ATOMICS Powered Exoskeleton Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 GENERAL ATOMICS Powered Exoskeleton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 GENERAL ATOMICS Powered Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 GENERAL ATOMICS Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 LOCKHEED MARTIN

7.13.1 LOCKHEED MARTIN Powered Exoskeleton Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 LOCKHEED MARTIN Powered Exoskeleton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 LOCKHEED MARTIN Powered Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 LOCKHEED MARTIN Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 MYOMO INC.

7.14.1 MYOMO INC. Powered Exoskeleton Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 MYOMO INC. Powered Exoskeleton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 MYOMO INC. Powered Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 MYOMO INC. Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 ORTHOCARE INNOVATIONS

7.15.1 ORTHOCARE INNOVATIONS Powered Exoskeleton Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 ORTHOCARE INNOVATIONS Powered Exoskeleton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 ORTHOCARE INNOVATIONS Powered Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 ORTHOCARE INNOVATIONS Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 REHA TECHNOLOGY

7.16.1 REHA TECHNOLOGY Powered Exoskeleton Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 REHA TECHNOLOGY Powered Exoskeleton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 REHA TECHNOLOGY Powered Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 REHA TECHNOLOGY Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 REWALK

7.17.1 REWALK Powered Exoskeleton Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 REWALK Powered Exoskeleton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 REWALK Powered Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 REWALK Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 ROBOTDALEN

7.18.1 ROBOTDALEN Powered Exoskeleton Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 ROBOTDALEN Powered Exoskeleton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 ROBOTDALEN Powered Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 ROBOTDALEN Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 SARCOS

7.19.1 SARCOS Powered Exoskeleton Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 SARCOS Powered Exoskeleton Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 SARCOS Powered Exoskeleton Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 SARCOS Main Business and Markets Served 8 Powered Exoskeleton Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Powered Exoskeleton Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Powered Exoskeleton

8.4 Powered Exoskeleton Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Powered Exoskeleton Distributors List

9.3 Powered Exoskeleton Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Powered Exoskeleton (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Powered Exoskeleton (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Powered Exoskeleton (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Powered Exoskeleton Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Powered Exoskeleton Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Powered Exoskeleton Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Powered Exoskeleton Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Powered Exoskeleton Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Powered Exoskeleton

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Powered Exoskeleton by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Powered Exoskeleton by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Powered Exoskeleton by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Powered Exoskeleton 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Powered Exoskeleton by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Powered Exoskeleton by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Powered Exoskeleton by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Powered Exoskeleton by Application (2021-2026) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

