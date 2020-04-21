Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market 10-year High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report

High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

COVID-19 Impact on High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global High Purity Alumina (HPA) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the High Purity Alumina (HPA) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

On the basis of application, the market is further categorized as LED, semiconductor, phosphorus, and others.

This report covers the HPA market performance in terms of value and volume contribution. This section includes PMR’s analyses of key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence this market. Impact analysis of the key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, is included in this report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

Key factors driving the global HPA market include the booming market for LED lighting and displays, wider application in smartphones, and government support for the production of HPA products.

Regions covered in this report include North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Brazil and Mexico), Europe (Eastern and Western Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and Oceania), and the Middle East & Africa (GCC and South Africa). In 2014, Asia Pacific dominated the market accounting for over 60% share of the overall HPA market. North America ranked second in 2014, closely followed by Europe. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region, both in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period.

Key market participants covered in the report include Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Orbite Technologies Inc., Alcoa Inc., Altech Chemicals Ltd, Baikowski SAS, Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., and Dalian Hiland Photoelectric Material Co., Ltd.

