Pune, April 21,2020 – Pediatric orthopedic implants are widely used among children in various cases that includes bone deformities, limping, sports injury, and others. The bones among children are elastic and can bend at odd angles with or without breakage. Orthopedic implants such as screws, plates, rods, angles and other implantable devices are used to replace the missing joint or bone or support the damaged bone. Pediatric orthopedic implants helps to improve the quality of life among children with critical orthopedic issues.

The growth of global pediatric orthopedic implants market is expected to be majorly driven by increasing number of sports injuries among children and the increasing number of bone deformities caused by recreational injuries. Increasing focus on research and development to come up with innovative products by the prominent players in the pediatric orthopedic implants market to offer improved pediatric products is expected to be a prevalent trend in the global pediatric orthopedic implants market.

North America holds a dominant position in the global pediatric orthopedic implants market which is attributed to the significant investments of major players for the development of bio-implants as well as well-established healthcare infrastructure in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of pediatric sports and trauma injuries and emergence of local players in this region.

The pediatric orthopedic implants market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The pediatric orthopedic implants market report also includes the profiles of leading pediatric orthopedic implants manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years. Some of the key players operating the global pediatric orthopedic implants market include Pega Medical, Arthrex, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., K2M, Inc., OrthoPediatrics Corp., WishBone Medical, Inc., Samay Surgical, Vast Ortho, Suhradam Ortho, and Merete Technologies, Inc. among others.

