Pune, April 21,2020 – A digital X-ray is a form of X-ray imaging, where digital tools are used. These medical devices use lower radiation and can be operated via using software on a computer. These devices are used for the diagnosis and evaluation, for implant surgeries and planning for a treatment. The devices are used to perform radiography, mammography, fluoroscopy and dental applications.

The digital X-ray market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, increasing incidences of orthopedic & cancer diseases, and favorable regulations and government initiatives & investments. However, advantages of digital X-ray systems and growing advanced technology is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the digital X-ray market.

The global digital X-ray market is segmented on the basis of type, system, application, technology, modality and end user. Based on type, the digital X-ray market is bifurcated into analog X-ray and digital X-ray. On the basis on system, the market is segmented into, retrofit digital X-ray systems and new digital X-ray systems. The digital X-ray market is classified on the basis of application into, general radiography, mammography, fluoroscopy and dental applications. On the basis of technology, the digital X-ray market is segmented into, direct radiography and computed radiography. Based on modality, the market is categorized into, fixed digital X-ray systems and portable digital X-ray systems. On the basis of end user, the digital X-ray market is segmented as, hospitals, diagnostic centers and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global digital X-ray market based on type, system, application, technology, modality and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The digital X-ray market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Digital X-Ray Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Digital X-Ray Market- Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Digital X-Ray Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Digital X-Ray Market Overview

5.2 Global Digital X-Ray Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Digital X-Ray Market

