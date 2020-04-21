Viral hepatitis that includes hepatitis A, B and C refers to a group of distinct diseases that majorly affects the liver of human body. The disease may be acute or long term, depending on the time it lasts in a patient. Over time the chronic form may progress to scarring of the liver, liver failure, or liver cancer. Hepatitis can be diagnosed among patients with the help of various tests that includes blood tests, liver biopsy or various imaging tests.

The hepatitis diagnostic tests market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as increasing burden of hepatitis, increasing awareness regarding benefits of early tests and rising number of blood transfusions and donations. In addition, various technological innovations and development of affordable and high-quality hepatitis diagnostic tests by emerging companies from the Asian and Latin American market are likely to offer significant opportunities for growth in the coming years.

The global hepatitis diagnostic tests market is segmented on the basis of test type, end user and geography. Based on test type, the market is segmented into blood tests, imaging tests, and liver biopsy. The market for blood tests is further segmented into liver function tests, immunoassays, and nucleic acid tests. Based on end user, the global hepatitis diagnostic tests market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, blood banks, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global hepatitis diagnostic tests market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The hepatitis diagnostic tests market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting hepatitis diagnostic tests market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the hepatitis diagnostic tests market in these regions

