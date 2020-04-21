(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Chronic Lower Back Pain Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

DelveInsight’s Chronic Lower Back Pain Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Chronic Lower Back Pain epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Chronic low back pain (CLBP) is a pain that persists for 12 weeks or longer, even after an initial injury or underlying cause of acute low back pain has been treated. Low back pain is widespread, and at one point, everyone might have faced it; however, the exact cause of lower back pain is unknown. Lower back pain that is long-term (for more than 3 months) is called chronic low back pain, this condition might originate from an injury, disease, or stress on different structures of the body, and may vary significantly and felt as bone pain, nerve pain, or muscle pain.

Epidemiology

The Chronic Lower Back Pain epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Chronic Lower Back Pain epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Chronic Lower Back Pain epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Report key facts:-

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, a higher percentage of diagnosed prevalence was observed for females in comparison to males, in all the 7MM countries, except Japan, wherein males occupy a larger patient pool than females. According to DelveInsight’s estimations, the total prevalent population of CLBP in the 7MM was observed to be73,802,461 in 2017, which is expected to increaseduring the study period,i.e., 2017–2030. Furthermore, the total diagnosed prevalent population of CLBPin the 7MM was assessed to be 44,281,476 in 2017. Among the EU5 countries, the United Kingdom had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of CLBP, followed by Germany and France. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population. Additionally,Japan was observed with 8,865,879 diagnosedprevalent cases for CLBP in 2017.

Some of key companies are working on this disease which are given below:-

Eli Lilly and company Collegium Pharmaceutical Purdue Pharma

Name of drugs covered which are given below-

Cymbalta Xtampza Butrans

Table of contents

1 Key Insights

2 Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

3 Executive Summary

4 SWOT Analysis

5 Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP): Disease Background and Overview

6 Epidemiology Methodology

7 Epidemiology and Patient Population

8 United States Epidemiology

9 EU5 Epidemiology

10 Japan Epidemiology

11 Appendix

12 DelveInsight Capabilities

13 Disclaimer

14. About DelveInsight

