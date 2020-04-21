Coronavirus threat to global Medical Bionic Implants And Exoskeletons Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast Up to 2027

Analysis Report on Medical Bionic Implants And Exoskeletons Market

manufacturers have focussed their attention on the production process and cost-effective design at the lowest possible cost, to sustain their competitive position in the global medical bionic implants and exoskeletons market. Mind-controlled bionic sensors are gaining a lot of traction now as they are specifically made to improve intra-operative flexibility, reduce stress-strain shielding, and increase motion range with biocompatibility and high-performance articulations. For e.g. – The Symbionic Leg by Ossur Corporate is the first bionic leg available in the global medical bionic implants and exoskeletons market. It is unique and novel as it joins a controlled power ankle with a microprocessor knee unit. An individual can dorsiflex their lower limbs and this significantly reduces the probability of falling.

Bionic forelimbs – a massive segment poised to be worth almost US$ 600 Mn

The bionic forelimbs/hand bionics segment is a critical component of the global medical bionic implants and exoskeletons market and is expected to be worth just over US$ 285 Mn in 2017. This is predicted to rise to nearly US$ 585 Mn by the end of the forecast period in 2027 largely due to a high CAGR of 7.4% for the decade. Manufacturers would do well to actively target the bionic forelimbs/hand bionics segment in the global medical bionic implants and exoskeletons market.

Which company is expected to dominate the Medical Bionic Implants And Exoskeletons market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Medical Bionic Implants And Exoskeletons market? Which application of the Medical Bionic Implants And Exoskeletons is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Medical Bionic Implants And Exoskeletons market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

