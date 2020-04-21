(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

DelveInsight’s Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC), also known as kidney cancer, hypernephroma or renal adenocarcinoma or the Grawitz tumor, is the most common type of kidney cancer, accounting for 85% of primary renal malignancies in adults. It is a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells are found in the lining of tubules in the kidney. RCC is a fast-growing cancer and often spreads to the lungs and surrounding organs. It varies from Stage I with tumor confined to kidney tissues to Stage IV with tumor spread to different organs. The stage IV condition of tumor leads to the metastatic or advanced stage of renal cell carcinoma.

Epidemiology

The Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Report key facts:-

According to a study conducted by Garfield et titled “Cancer, Renal Cell,” globally, the incidence of RCC varies, with the highest rates observed in the Czech Republic and North America. In the United States, there are approximately 63,000 new cases and almost 14,000 deaths each year. RCC is the most common type of kidney cancer in adults. It occurs most often in men ages 50 to 70. A study conducted by Saad et titled “Trends in Renal-Cell Carcinoma Incidence and Mortality in the United States in the Last 2Decades: A SEER-Based Study” stated that in the United States, the estimated number of diagnosed cases in 2018 is 65,340 and the estimated number of deaths is 14,970. The overall RCC incidence during the study period was 11.281 per 100,000 person-year. Pal et conducted a study titled “Real-world treatment patterns and adverse events in metastatic renal cell carcinoma from a large US claims database” wherein approximately 65% of patients with newly diagnosed RCC have localized disease at the time of diagnosis, while 25 to 30% have advanced or metastatic disease; approximately 20 to 40% of patients with localized RCC will progress to metastatic RCC (mRCC).

Some of key major companies are working on this disease which are given below:-

Genentech Pharmaceuticals Pfizer Pharma Nektar Therapeutics

Name of drugs covered which are given below:-

Bevacizumab Axitinib NKTR-214

Table of content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC)

3. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC): Disease Background and Overview

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

