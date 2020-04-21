(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Pipeline Insight, 2020

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) market. A detailed picture of the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC), also known as kidney cancer, hypernephroma or renal adenocarcinoma or the Grawitz tumor, is the most common type of kidney cancer, accounting for 85% of primary renal malignancies in adults. It is a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells are found in the lining of tubules in the kidney. RCC is a fast-growing cancer and often spreads to the lungs and surrounding organs. It varies from Stage I with tumor confined to kidney tissues to Stage IV with tumor spread to different organs. The stage IV condition of tumor leads to the metastatic or advanced stage of renal cell carcinoma.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into:

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same. Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) treatment.

treatment. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects. Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Report key facts:-

According to a study conducted by Garfield et titled “Cancer, Renal Cell,” globally, the incidence of RCC varies, with the highest rates observed in the Czech Republic and North America. In the United States, there are approximately 63,000 new cases and almost 14,000 deaths each year. RCC is the most common type of kidney cancer in adults. It occurs most often in men ages 50 to 70. A study conducted by Saad et titled “Trends in Renal-Cell Carcinoma Incidence and Mortality in the United States in the Last 2Decades: A SEER-Based Study” stated that in the United States, the estimated number of diagnosed cases in 2018 is 65,340 and the estimated number of deaths is 14,970. The overall RCC incidence during the study period was 11.281 per 100,000 person-year. Pal et conducted a study titled “Real-world treatment patterns and adverse events in metastatic renal cell carcinoma from a large US claims database” wherein approximately 65% of patients with newly diagnosed RCC have localized disease at the time of diagnosis, while 25 to 30% have advanced or metastatic disease; approximately 20 to 40% of patients with localized RCC will progress to metastatic RCC (mRCC).

Some of key major companies are working on this disease which are given below:-

Genentech Pharmaceuticals Pfizer Pharma Nektar Therapeutics

Name of drugs covered which are given below:-

Bevacizumab Axitinib NKTR-214

Table of content

1. Report Introduction

2. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC)

3. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Current Treatment Patterns

4. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Discontinued Products

13. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Product Profiles

14. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Key Companies

15. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Unmet Needs

18. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Future Perspectives

19. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

21.1. Secondary Research

21.2. Expert Panel Validation

22. About Delveinsight

