COVID-19 impact: Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market, 2019-2025 by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market

Most recent developments in the current Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market? What is the projected value of the Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market?

Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market. The Atopic Dermatitis Treatment market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Analysis, by Region

North America dominated the global atopic dermatitis treatment market in terms of revenue in 2017, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. North America is the most attractive regional market, with an attractiveness index of 3.4 over the forecast period. Revenue from the North America atopic dermatitis treatment market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 16.0% over 2017–2027, to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 10,000 Mn by 2027. Western Europe is the second largest market in terms of revenue growth, anticipated to reach a market valuation of more than US$ 7800 Mn by the end of the forecast period – depicting a CAGR of 14.0%.

Increasing R&D focus on novel biologics will shape future corporate strategies

As the atopic dermatitis treatment market is currently highly generalised and there are only two key patent protected (U.S only) brands, no distinct trends exist. However, over the coming decade, the introduction of biologics, in particular interleukin inhibitors, will emerge as a key future strategy for this marketplace. Historically, Astellas and Novartis were the dominant market players in the atopic dermatitis treatment market for almost a decade, with the launch of the topical calcineurin inhibitor brands Protopic (tacrolimus) and Elidel (pimecrolimus), in the U.S in 2001. Although Astellas continues to maintain its strong standing in the current market, Novartis exited the space in April 2011, with the sale of Elidel’s rights to Meda. To some extent, Novartis continues to have a presence in this market, as some dermatologists opt for its brand edversions of cyclosporine, Sand immune or Neoral, for their atopic dermatitis patients requiring a systemic immune modulator.\”

