Coronavirus’ business impact: Blood Collection Market Share and Product Segment, Key Players and Demand Analysis by 2025

The global Blood Collection market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Blood Collection market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Blood Collection market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Blood Collection market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Blood Collection market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market: Dynamics

The world blood collection market is prognosticated to be boosted for attaining an enduring growth in the coming years due to the surging count of surgical procedures performed globally. Another factor that could be deemed important for the growth of the market is the increase in the number of accidents and trauma incidences. The demand for blood collection could be hampered by risks associated with blood transfusion, mostly in underdeveloped nations. However, there are several awareness plans and campaigns conducted by governments and foreign entities to tackle this issue.

Moreover, improving healthcare infrastructure and the mandate of hiring responsible and qualified healthcare professionals could create favorable prospects in the world blood collection market.

Global Blood Collection Market: Segmentation

The international blood collection market is predicted to be segmented as per three categories, i.e. product, end user, and application. In terms of segmentation by product, the market could be encouraged for more growth due to the larger share earned by blood collection needles and syringes. In 2017, this segment collected a revenue of US$2.4 bn. However, there could be more products such as vials, blood bags, blood lancets, blood collection tubes, and others creating opportunities in the market. By end user, the market is anticipated to be divided into hospitals and diagnostic centers, blood banks, and other end users. In terms of application, there could be segments such as diagnostics and treatment showing face in the market.

On the basis of region, North America is predicted to take the lead in the international blood collection market while growing at a 4.9% CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) could be a faster growing segment, whereas the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan are expected to showcase a lackluster growth. Other regions such as Latin America and Europe could also make their contribution in the market.

Global Blood Collection Market: Competition

The worldwide blood collection market could be marked by leading companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., F.L. Medical SRL, Greiner Holding AG, Haemonetics Corporation, and Sarstedt AG & Co. The report offers a detailed study of some of the top-level players operating in the market.

Each market player encompassed in the Blood Collection market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Blood Collection market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Blood Collection Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Blood Collection market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Blood Collection market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

