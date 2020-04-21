Breast biopsy is a preliminary test that detects the area of an abnormal tissue growth or diagnoses the presence of cancerous cells. Defects or abnormalities are detected in the cell with the help of devices, such as vacuum-assisted biopsy, core needle biopsy, and fine needle biopsy. Moreover, assist the surgeons or radiologist performing the biopsy and using specialized imaging equipment, such as ultrasound, mammography-guided stereotactic biopsy that employs x-ray, and others.

The breast biopsy market was valued at $976.7 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $1,420 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023. This is attributed to the growth in incidence of breast cancer, increase in awareness regarding breast cancer screening programs, rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries for breast biopsy, and new reimbursement guidelines for biopsy procedures in the U.S.. However, various regulatory issues and risks of infection in breast biopsy procedures hamper the market growth.

Key players:

Hologic Inc.

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Devicor Medical Products, Inc.)

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Becton and Dickinson Company

Argon Medical Devices

Cook Medical Incorporated

Encapsule medical Devices LLC.

Ethicon Endo Surgery (Johnson & Johnson)

Intact Medical Corporation

Galini SRL

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Breast Biopsy Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Breast Biopsy Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

Breast Biopsy Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

Points Covered in the Report:

The pivotal aspects considered in the GlobalBreast Biopsy Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the global market. The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Breast Biopsy Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the endusers in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the global market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Breast Biopsy Market. The report on the Global Breast Biopsy Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

Reasons for Buying Breast Biopsy Market Report:

The report performs an analysis of the dynamic competitive landscape that can help the reader/client move ahead in the global market.

It also presents an in-depth view of different factors driving or restraining the growth of the global market.

The Global Breast Biopsy Market report provides a five-year forecast derived on the basis of the potential growth of the market.

It helps formulate profitable business decisions by offering thorough insights into the global market and by creating a comprehensive analysis of pivotal market segments and subsegments.

