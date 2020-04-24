According to AllTheResearch’s analysis, The Global Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market was valued at USD 44,565.6 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 254,233.6 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24.4% by 2026. The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Ecosystem Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong.

Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market are expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)s are defined as a computer program which is used for simulating human conversation over voice commands or text chats or both. Chatbot also is known as chatterbot features artificial intelligence (AI) which can be embedded into the program for further usage via messaging service.

Market Segmentation:

Study of Major Company Profiles:

The major players operating in the global Internet of medical things (IoMT) market are GE healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic MiniMed, Inc., LifeFuels Inc., Meru Health, Inc., Breathometer Inc., Carre Technologies Inc., Apple, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc , IBM Corp., Wimm Labs, Sony, Nike, Amiigo, Sano Intelligence, iRhythm, and Hexoskin among others

By Product: Smart Wearable Devices, Home-Use Medical Devices, Point-Of-Care Kits

By Application: Real Time Monitoring, End-To-End Connectivity, Data Assortment And Analysis, Tracking And Alerts, Remote Medical Assistance Others.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into real-time monitoring, end-to-end connectivity, data assortment and analysis, tracking and alerts, and remote medical assistance. The real-time monitoring application segment accounts of the largest share in the market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during the forecast period. While the tracking and alerts application segment is expected to hold the CAGR of nearly 31% during the forecast period



Based on installation type, the new installation segment is expected to lead during the forecast period

Based on product, the global Internet of medical things (IoMT) market has been segmented into smart wearable devices, home-use medical devices, and point-of-care kits. The smart wearable devices accounted for approximately 27% of the share in the global Internet of medical things (IoMT) market in 2018. Point-of-care kits accounted highest CAGR of around 30% in the global Internet of medical things (IoMT) market during the forecast period.



INTERNET OF MEDICAL THINGS (IOMT) MARKET:

Internet of medical things (IoMT) is a connected infrastructure of medical devices, software applications, and health systems & services, which is rapidly transforming the medical technology’s role within health care. Internet of medical things is enabling health care organizations to streamline their clinical, workflow management and improve patient care from remote locations. The growth of the Internet of medical things (IoMT) market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of sensor-based technologies, wearable or stand-alone devices for patients monitoring and asset management. Also, changing the lifestyle of consumers and increasing concerns towards health and related activities is likely to boost the adoption of the internet of medical things in the coming years.



By Region Analysis:

North America (US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

North America to dominate the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) market throughout the forecast period

North America accounted for nearly 43% share of the global Internet of medical things (IoMT) market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The rapid growth in technological advancement, and well-established healthcare and IT infrastructure are the major driving factor for the region in the global market. Moreover, the increased awareness and high adoption rate of such technologies increase its dominance in the global Internet of medical things (IoMT) market in future.

