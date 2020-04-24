According to AllTheResearch’s analysis, The Global Wound & Tissue Care Market was valued at USD 29,336.4 mn in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 44,991.9 mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2026. The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Wound & Tissue Care Ecosystem Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong.

Wound & Tissue Care Market are expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Chronic conditions such as diabetic foot ulcers that are not healed and venous leg ulcers are a tremendous burden on the health care system. While a little over half of diabetic foot ulcers will cure within 12 weeks, a year after occurrence, 13 percent will stay unhealed. Medicare recipients with diabetic foot ulcers are seen approximately 12 times a year by their outpatient health care providers and they are hospitalized approximately twice a year. Approximately 1 million Americans face diabetic foot ulcers every year, equivalent to more than USD 15 billion in annual healthcare spending. Additionally, more than three million Americans experience venous leg ulcer each year, adding an additional USD 2 billion or more to the nation’s healthcare expenditure.

Market Segmentation:

Study of Major Company Profiles:

The major players operating in the global wound & tissue care market are 3M, ABL Medical, Acelity, ACell, AquaMed, Amniox Medical, Inc, Angelini, Argentum Medical, LLC, ArjoHuntleigh, Arobella Medical, LLC, Baxter International Inc., Aesculap, Inc. – B. Braun, Cardinal Health, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec, Inc, and other notable players

by Type : Traditional adhesive bandages, Negative pressure wound therapy, Antimicrobial dressings, Traditional gauze bandages, Foam dressings, Non-adherent bandages, Hydrocolloids, Film dressings, Growth factors, Bioengineered skin, Others



By Application: Surgical, Trauma/Lacerations, Burns, Pressure ulcer, Venous ulcer, Diabetic ulcer. And other

Based on applications, the market has been segmented as surgical, trauma/lacerations, burns, pressure ulcer, venous ulcer, and diabetic ulcer. Among these, the surgical segment accounts for the largest share in the global wound & tissue care market by application.

Surgical care is essential for managing diverse health conditions such as injuries, obstructed labour, malignancy, infections, and cardiovascular diseases and it is an indispensable component of a functioning health system.



Based on type, the new installation segment is expected to lead during the forecast period

Based on the type, the market has been segmented into traditional adhesive bandages, negative pressure wound therapy, antimicrobial dressings, traditional gauze bandages, foam dressings, non-adherent bandages, hydrocolloids, film dressings, growth factors, bioengineered skin, and others. Among these, traditional adhesive bandages are dominating the market in the year 2018 and are expected to witness the same growth trend during the forecast period. In 2018.



By Region Analysis:

North America (US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

North America to dominate the Wound & Tissue Care market throughout the forecast period

The North America wound & tissue care market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. Leading wound care companies operating in North America are Ethicon, Acelity, Medtronic, Cardinal Health, Medline, Baxter, 3M, Integra LifeSciences, MiMedx, and Mölnlycke. The increasing prevalence of diabetes, ulcers, and other chronic diseases is expected to propel the wound care market in this region..

