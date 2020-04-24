Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Promising Opportunities in North America and Europe to Propel the Growth of the Craft Beer Market 2019 to 2029

The global Craft Beer market is experiencing a slowdown in trade practices amidst the growing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. This is why, companies in the Craft Beer market are vying opportunities that serve as alternative solutions to positively capitalize on the ongoing lockdown period. This and more strategic implications enclosed in our comprehensive report on the Craft Beer market that will help you take market lead.

Assessment of the Global Craft Beer Market

The recently published market study on the global Craft Beer market by Fact.MR offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Craft Beer market. Further, the study reveals that the global Craft Beer market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Craft Beer market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Craft Beer market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Craft Beer market.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

In-depth assessment of the leading market players in the Craft Beer market

The regional analysis of the different market segments and sub-segments

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and R&D activities

SWOT analysis of the prominent players in the Craft Beer market

Y-o-Y revenue growth of the Craft Beer market during the forecast period

Important market segments included in the report:

prominent players are engaged in offering craft beer in various fruit flavors. Atrial Rubicite by Jester King Brewery, Avancé by Allagash Brewing Co., Soft Parade by Short’s Brewing Co., Seed by Bissell Brothers Brewing Co., Wisconsin Belgian Red by New Glarus Brewing Co., and Grapefruit Sculpin by Ballast Point Brewing Co. are some of the brewers that helped shift the perception of fruit-flavored craft beer in America. In 2018, AB InBev, a European beer manufacturer, launched golden Italian craft lager Lisa in the UK. The product has flavors of honey balanced with a soft bitterness and a clean, dry finish.

The market study addresses the following queries related to the global Craft Beer market:

Which region is likely to account for the maximum market share in 2019? What are the most notable advancements in the global Craft Beer market? What strategies are players adopting to expand their presence in the global Craft Beer market? Which trends are projected to disrupt the Craft Beer market in the upcoming years? What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the Craft Beer market between 20XX and 20XX?

