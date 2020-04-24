How Coronavirus is Impacting Market Size of Socks , Forecast Report 2019-2026

The latest report on the Socks market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Socks market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Socks market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Socks market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Socks market.

The report reveals that the Socks market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Socks market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Socks market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Socks market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Market Taxonomy

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

By Product Type

Athletic Socks

Casual Socks

Formal Socks

Specialty Socks

By End User

Men

Women

Kids

By Base Material

Cotton

Polyester

Nylon

Spandex

Wool

Acrylic

Others

By Length

No Show

Liner

Quarter/Anklets

Mid Calf/Crew

Knee High

By Sales Channel

Independent Retail Outlets

Retail Apparel Chains

Monobrand Outlets

Multibrand Outlets

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online Retailers

Other Channels

Market structure and relative share by different groups of companies

The global socks market is primarily characterized by fragmentation, wherein large multinational players, local, as well as regional players operate in the worldwide market. Multinational players channelize the market through their established distribution channels and are targeting the market of Asia Pacific region owing to increasing brand awareness coupled with rising disposable income of the middle class in the region. Retail apparel chains, online retail and supermarket/hypermarket are the key distribution channels that manufacturers are using for offering their products. The market is characterized as highly unorganized in developing and emerging economies. Local players are entering into mergers and collaborations with other multinational companies in order to expand their brand presence.

Research Methodology

Persistence Market Research is committed to offering a comprehensive report to our clients backed by in-depth secondary research to ascertain the overall market size, top industry players and products. Our report delivers industry insights and information in an easy-to-understand format. Our expert team of analysts has conducted interviews with industry players, experts, retailers and distributors to make sure that the final product will fulfill the expectations of our clients. We have considered market indicators such as R&D expenditure and research funding from government and non-profit organizations to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Further, historical consumption trend has been analyzed to track data. The bottom-up approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category, while top-down approach has been used to counter-validate the reached numbers.

Important Doubts Related to the Socks Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Socks market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Socks market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Socks market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Socks market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Socks market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Socks market

