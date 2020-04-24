Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Value of Coconut Cream Market Predicted to Surpass US$ by the of 2046 2018 – 2026

“
Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Coconut Cream market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Coconut Cream market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Coconut Cream market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.
The Coconut Cream market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Coconut Cream market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.
key players are also focusing on expanding the production of coconuts. Hence, in the forecast period, easy procurement and availability of coconuts may lead to a diversification of coconut products. Coconut cream is also a popular candidate amongst the lactose intolerant consumers. With the growing incidence of lactose intolerance and obesity disorders, consumers are compelled to opt for products such as coconut cream. It is noticed that organic certified products and Fair Trade labeled coconut cream have greater potential to penetrate the European market. A macroeconomic force that is driving the coconut cream market is that the regulatory bodies and government in Europe are demanding natural food in the schools and homes for the elderly. To penetrate the European market, the packaging of coconut cream is beheld as important. European consumers pay significantly higher for the coconut cream products which is packaged in Europe. This reflects the European consumers’ value for environment-friendly packaging, considering the recent trends for eco-friendly packaging.
Global Coconut Cream Market: Segmentation:
The global coconut cream market is segmented on the basis of nature, end use, packaging and sales channel-
On the basis of nature, the coconut cream market is segmented into-
- Organic
- Conventional
On the basis of end use, the coconut cream market is segmented into-
- Households
- Foodservice
- Industrial
- Food & beverages
- Dairy
- Frozen Desserts
- Sauces & spreads
- Confectionery
- Bakery
- Clinical Nutrition
- Sports Nutrition
- Infant Formulae
- RTD/RTE
- Others
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Food & beverages
On the basis of packaging, the coconut cream market is segmented into-
- Cans
- Tetra Packs
On the basis of sales channel, the coconut cream market is segmented into-
- Direct
- Indirect
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Online Retailers
- Others
Global Coconut Cream Market: Examples of some of the market participants in the global coconut cream market identified across the value chain include Adamjee Lukmanjee & Sons (Pvt) Ltd., SunOpta, Inc., Holista Tranzworld Limited, Ayam Sarl, ExpoLanka (Pvt) Limited, Pulau Sambu Singapore Pte Ltd., Petrow Food Industries Ltd, Kokonut Pacific/Niulife and Cocomi Bio Organic amongst others.
Global Coconut Cream Market: Key Takeaways
In March 2018, the company Daiya Foods, manufacturer of plant-based dairy alternatives launched a product Daiya Duets, which are alternative to yogurt and contain coconut cream as a base ingredient.
Opportunities for Coconut Cream Market Participants:
As South East Asia is the major manufacturer of coconut cream, product quality standards pertaining to the developed regions are often not met. This is a major hurdle for the growth of the coconut cream market, as developed regions showcase immense market potential but are unable to penetrate this region due to quality issues. Investigation at all levels of the value chain of coconut cream is important to make sure that the supply and consumption of coconut cream do not remain restricted to the local region.
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from Coconut Cream industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of the Coconut Cream. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
