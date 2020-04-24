Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Packaging Coating Market Set to Surpass US$XX Million by the end of 2017 to 2022

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Packaging Coating market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Packaging Coating market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Packaging Coating market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Packaging Coating market.

As per the report, the Packaging Coating market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Packaging Coating market are highlighted in the report. Although the Packaging Coating market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Packaging Coating market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Packaging Coating market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Packaging Coating market

Segmentation of the Packaging Coating Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Packaging Coating is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Packaging Coating market.

Competition Tracking – Global Market insights 2017 to 2022”, takes an incisive look at the various aspects of the dynamics of the global packaging coating market. Insights into the drivers and restraints, promising avenues, evolving needs of end-use industries, global competitive dynamics, and promising product launches in recent years are among the various aspects covered in the report on the global packaging coating market. The study offers a critical overview of the current outlook and future growth trajectories by making detailed estimations of the packaging coating market and its segments. Furthermore, the report offers projections of various segments which help shed light on emerging opportunities and the technology areas of packaging coating in which investors in various parts of the world will be interested. The demand dynamics of various coating types analyzed in the report include evaluation of prospects of acrylic coatings, epoxy coatings, fluoropolymer coating, plastisol coatings, plastisol coatings, and polyurethane coatings. The study takes a closer look at advances in various substrate types in the packaging coating market, such as metal can, PET bottles, glass, flexible plastic, rigid plastic, and liquid carton.

Market Definition

Over the past few decades, packaging has undergone several exciting transformations in end-use industries with respect to the broad functionality and aesthetics demands packaging applications are expected to meet. These shifts have been influenced by the changing demands for safety and protection for a variety of packaging types in various horizontal verticals, including food and beverages, consumer product, chemical packaging, paints and coating, semiconductor and electronics, and industrial product. The rapid evolution made by the packaging coating market is increasingly underpinned by these changes. The advent of new packaging coating technologies and emerging needs of end-use industry verticals will present new avenues in the packaging coating market.

Additional Questions Answered

The analyses in the report are aimed at offering clear and uncluttered views and evidence-based insights on pertinent aspects of the evolution trajectories of the packaging coatings market. Some of the crucial questions the research shines light on are:

What trends are expected to subsist the burgeoning demand for acrylic type in the packaging coatings market?

What are the trends that will bolster the uptake of packaging coatings in the food and beverages industry?

Which new developments and innovations in the packaging in the food and beverages sector will contribute to lucrative avenues in the packaging coating market?

Among the various packaging types, what are the factors that will keep flexible plastics demand relatively higher in the global packaging coatings market?

Assessment of Strategic Landscape of Packaging Coating Market

Some of the prominent players who will garner increased attention of stakeholders over the coming years are Axalta Coating Systems, DuPont, Solvay S.A., Nippon paint, Kansai Paints, Evonik Industries, BASF SE, Sherwin Williams, AkzoNobel, and PPG Industries.

Important questions pertaining to the Packaging Coating market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Packaging Coating market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Packaging Coating market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Packaging Coating market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Packaging Coating market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

