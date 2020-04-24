AV Cable Market by 2027 Key Opportunities and Future Demand

AV cables are electronic materials that are used to connect devices to transfer video and audio signals. The various range of cables and ports are available in the market to match the standards across different product ranges such as television, monitor, home theaters, and others. Optical, electrical, and digital are various methods of data transfer through these types of cables. The increase in acceptance of multimedia equipment in households is expected to boost the demand for AV cables for the residential market.

Leading Companies profiled in the Report Include: Amphenol Corporation, AV Supply group, Belden Inc., Black Box Corporation, Commscope, Foxconn Technology Group, LEGRAND SA, Nexans, Prysmian Group, WESCO International

Increase in demand for 4K/UHD televisions, the surge in usage of audio, video devices, and rise in penetration of miniature multimedia devices are some of the factors driving the growth of the AV cable market. However, the increase in the usage of wireless streaming platforms has reduced the need for AV cables, which is a significant factor hindering the growth of the AV cable market. Growth in the multimedia & entertainment industry and advancement in HDMI cable for higher bandwidth related to display technology is projected to offer remunerative opportunities to the AV cable market.

The global AV cable market is segmented on the basis of type, component, cable. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as HDMI, RCA, DVI, VGA, others. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as connectors, adapters. On the basis of cable, the market is segmented as copper cable, fiber optics, coaxial cables.

