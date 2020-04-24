Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Nicaragua Telecom Operators Market : Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments

“

Summary

“Nicaragua Telecom Operators: Country Intelligence Report,” a new Country Intelligence Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Nicaragua today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2024. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Overall telecom and pay-TV revenue in Nicaragua will decline from $685.9 million in 2019 to $654.9 million by 2024, at a five-year CAGR of 0.9%. However, when valued in local currency terms, the revenue will expand at a 4.0% CAGR for the same period, supported by growth in Fixed broadband, mobile data and pay-TV segments. Mobile data revenue will expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.5% in US dollar (13.9% CAGR in local currency terms) over 2019-2024 to reach $237.7 million by 2024. On the other hand, Fixed broadband revenue will decline at a CAGR of 0.7% over 2019-2024. However, this decline mainly due to a stronger US$ against local currency. In local currency, the market revenues are set to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from NIO4.3 billion in 2019 to NIO5.3 billion by 2024.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Demographic and macroeconomic context in Nicaragua.

– The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

– Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

– The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

– Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

– Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope

– Mobile revenue will account for 51% of total telecom and pay-TV services revenue in 2024, mainly driven by increase in the adoption of higher-valued data-centric packages with 4G services uptake contributing to data ARPU growth.

– Tigo Nicaragua held the leading position in the mobile market with 62.9% share of the total mobile subscriptions in 2019 and will remain the leading mobile operator in Nicaragua through 2024.

Reasons to Buy

– This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Nicaragua’s telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

– Accompanying GlobalDatas Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Nicaragua’s mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

– With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

– The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Nicaragua’s telecommunications markets.

– The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Nicaragua.

